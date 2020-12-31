10,884 Shares in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,884 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 951,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 86,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 13.5% during the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 118.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 37,973 shares in the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $530.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.97. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $39.28.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.88 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

In related news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $25,980.00. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

