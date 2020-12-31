$137.75 Million in Sales Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce $137.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.34 million to $142.40 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $256.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $553.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $526.00 million to $572.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $617.73 million, with estimates ranging from $562.00 million to $707.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 337.5% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 121,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 93,861 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 449,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 123,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 292,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDEV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 90,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,052,859. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 6.80.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.