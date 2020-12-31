$172.89 Million in Sales Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will announce $172.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.40 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $190.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $631.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $628.65 million to $633.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $714.39 million, with estimates ranging from $714.07 million to $714.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.66 million. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Stoneridge stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.23. The stock had a trading volume of 65,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.24 and a beta of 1.57. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $212,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,904.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $649,539 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 58.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 5.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 249,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

