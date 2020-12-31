$180.30 Million in Sales Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will announce $180.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.50 million and the lowest is $178.70 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $194.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $726.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $724.10 million to $729.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $709.70 million, with estimates ranging from $683.10 million to $740.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $183.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.72 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan acquired 1,631 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at $147,213.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1,159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 544.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 82,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMBI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.92. 401,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,264. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.