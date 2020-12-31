180 Degree Capital Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, January 4th (NASDAQ:TURN)

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, January 4th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, December 31st.

TURN stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. 180 Degree Capital has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 16,400 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $31,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,684.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 124,169 shares of company stock worth $237,592 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TURN. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 6.0% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,920,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 109,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 34,308 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.