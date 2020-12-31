19,100 Shares in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of BayCom at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BayCom by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BayCom by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BayCom by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BayCom by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCML shares. TheStreet raised BayCom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on BayCom from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

BCML stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $183.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. BayCom Corp has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 14.22%. As a group, analysts expect that BayCom Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

