$2.05 EPS Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.02 and the lowest is $0.77. Vail Resorts posted earnings per share of $5.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.23) to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $8.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 2.82%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.64) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.85.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.45, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,386.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 15.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 8.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $276.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.82. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 242.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $300.00.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

