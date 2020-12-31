30,000 Shares in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSVU) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSVU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRSVU. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V in the third quarter worth approximately $518,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V in the third quarter worth approximately $556,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V in the third quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V in the third quarter worth approximately $1,035,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRSVU opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Gores Holdings V Profile

Gores Holdings V Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

