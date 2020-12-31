$318.40 Million in Sales Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC) will post sales of $318.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $311.80 million to $322.80 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $316.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $318.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth about $702,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000.

Shares of NYSE:HWC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,643. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $44.26.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

