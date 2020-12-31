$318.40 Million in Sales Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC) will post sales of $318.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $311.80 million to $322.80 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $316.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $318.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth about $702,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000.

Shares of NYSE:HWC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,643. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $44.26.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.