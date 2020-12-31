3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised 3M from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.00.

MMM stock opened at $174.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.41. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The company has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

