$4.06 Billion in Sales Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to post sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.14 billion. The Charles Schwab reported sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $11.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $11.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $15.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Charles Schwab.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $53.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,925,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,483,165. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $9,160,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,310,995 shares of company stock worth $62,715,266 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 187.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 88.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.