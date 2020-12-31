$40.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to report $40.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.70 billion and the highest is $40.52 billion. Cigna reported sales of $36.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $166.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $164.57 billion to $170.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.54 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.17.

In other Cigna news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,839,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,880,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,119 shares of company stock worth $16,755,704 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 10.4% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,600,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $204.05 on Thursday. Cigna has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.24.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

