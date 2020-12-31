$488.44 Million in Sales Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to post sales of $488.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $479.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $497.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $439.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%.

AQN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

NYSE AQN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.51. 3,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,114. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at $130,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

