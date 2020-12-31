$526.82 Million in Sales Expected for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) will report $526.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $527.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $526.00 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment posted sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.78 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MLCO shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.60 to $18.70 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $176,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $177,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 46,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,327. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.75. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

