$58.71 Million in Sales Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will post $58.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.00 million and the highest is $59.10 million. HealthStream reported sales of $62.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $241.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $241.01 million to $242.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $222.86 million, with estimates ranging from $214.92 million to $230.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.53 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on HSTM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter worth $1,283,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 138.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 4.2% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 52.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSTM stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.84. 135,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $27.99.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

