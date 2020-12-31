$72.18 Million in Sales Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to post sales of $72.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.37 million and the lowest is $72.01 million. Upland Software reported sales of $66.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $285.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $285.54 million to $285.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $286.49 million, with estimates ranging from $283.62 million to $288.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub cut Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $46.72 on Thursday. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $350,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,897,192.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $52,129.35. Insiders sold 104,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,862,582 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 17.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Upland Software by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 38.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Upland Software by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

