$72.85 Million in Sales Expected for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will report sales of $72.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.70 million and the highest is $85.00 million. Penn Virginia reported sales of $123.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year sales of $279.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $292.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $296.03 million, with estimates ranging from $269.60 million to $334.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 20.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.15. 310,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,238. The company has a market cap of $154.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $32.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 830.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 388,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 147.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 206,031 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the third quarter worth $1,374,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 106.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

