$795.60 Million in Sales Expected for RH (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH) to post $795.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $811.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $755.00 million. RH posted sales of $664.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 1,201.65%. The company had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.00.

Shares of RH stock opened at $449.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $445.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. RH has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $494.40. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of RH by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

