$81.43 Million in Sales Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to report sales of $81.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.00 million. Meridian Bioscience reported sales of $47.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $300.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $300.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $280.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.47 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIVO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 16.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 276.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 82.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

VIVO traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.69. 258,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,731. The stock has a market cap of $805.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $26.58.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

