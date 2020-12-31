$83.73 Million in Sales Expected for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) will post $83.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.40 million and the highest is $84.05 million. S&T Bancorp posted sales of $79.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year sales of $337.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.00 million to $337.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $329.32 million, with estimates ranging from $328.03 million to $330.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

STBA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 112,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.49 million, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $41.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

