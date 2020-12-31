A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATEN. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

NYSE ATEN opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a market cap of $753.27 million, a PE ratio of 75.54 and a beta of 0.95.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $30,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 135,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,140.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $87,765.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,734.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,889 shares of company stock valued at $163,635. Corporate insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 409,429 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 109.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 655,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 343,045 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in A10 Networks by 253.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 457,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 328,191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in A10 Networks by 68.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 725,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 293,782 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in A10 Networks by 148.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 260,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

