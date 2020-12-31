ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 23.35.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 19 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 21.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

