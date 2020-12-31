Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 422,874 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 274.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 545,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 400,157 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 308,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,290,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,040. Abraxas Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.96). Abraxas Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 61.90% and a negative net margin of 313.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

