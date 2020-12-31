Abyss Token Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, ZBG, Hotbit and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00039967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.00293321 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00025901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $563.64 or 0.01982705 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CoinPlace, Sistemkoin, Bilaxy, YoBit, Ethfinex, DDEX, ZBG, Hotbit, BitForex, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, IDEX and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

