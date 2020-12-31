Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST.V) (CVE:ACST) Shares Down 9.8%

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST.V) (CVE:ACST) dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 123,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 234,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of C$40.21 million and a PE ratio of -6.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.54.

About Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST.V) (CVE:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

