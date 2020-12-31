Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to post earnings per share of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the lowest is $1.76. Accenture posted earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.62 to $9.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.15.

In other news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $690,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,651.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock worth $158,408,073. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. FMR LLC grew its position in Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 94.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 795,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Accenture by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,037,000 after purchasing an additional 569,809 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,640,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,037,000 after buying an additional 565,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $257.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.70 and its 200-day moving average is $231.12. Accenture has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

