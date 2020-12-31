Achain (ACT) Price Down 6.4% This Week

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Achain has a total market capitalization of $5.34 million and $2.44 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Achain has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00038893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00299458 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00015135 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00025803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.67 or 0.02058562 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 979,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

