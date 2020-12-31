Ackroo Inc. (AKR.V) (CVE:AKR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.20

Ackroo Inc. (AKR.V) (CVE:AKR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 117902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,022.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.92 million and a PE ratio of -7.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Ackroo Inc. (AKR.V) (CVE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.42 million for the quarter.

Ackroo Inc. (AKR.V) Company Profile (CVE:AKR)

Ackroo Inc develops and sells an online loyalty and rewards platform that enables businesses to design and execute customer transaction, engagement, and retention strategies primarily in North America. It enables small to medium sized businesses to automate the processing and management of gift card and loyalty transactions to increase profitability and build long-term customer relationships.

