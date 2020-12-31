ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ACM Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut ACM Research from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised ACM Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.56.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $80.80 on Wednesday. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $113.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.60 and a beta of 0.93.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.17 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $241,114.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $7,901,812.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,323 shares in the company, valued at $19,983,285.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,518 shares of company stock worth $11,916,437. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,559,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 687.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 74,971 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,131,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,167,000 after purchasing an additional 73,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 892.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 66,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 6,069,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 60,699 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

