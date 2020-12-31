ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director David L. Sites Buys 2,126 Shares of Stock

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director David L. Sites purchased 2,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ACNB opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. ACNB Co. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.13.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACNB shares. TheStreet upgraded ACNB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACNB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ACNB by 110.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ACNB by 58.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACNB by 9.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACNB in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ACNB by 51.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

