Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ (ATNM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

ATNM stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,110. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $19.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $261,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 56.4% during the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 972,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 350,445 shares in the last quarter.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B, which is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

