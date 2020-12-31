Adamera Minerals Corp. (ADZ.V) (CVE:ADZ) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Adamera Minerals Corp. (ADZ.V) (CVE:ADZ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.11. Adamera Minerals Corp. (ADZ.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 31,500 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$18.40 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.

Adamera Minerals Corp. (ADZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:ADZ)

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. It primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

