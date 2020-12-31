adbank Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One adbank token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. adbank has a market cap of $719,122.62 and $23,151.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, adbank has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get adbank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00039480 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.67 or 0.00293257 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015141 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $569.92 or 0.01997492 BTC.

About adbank

adbank (ADB) is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,250,418 tokens. The official website for adbank is adbank.network. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog.

Buying and Selling adbank

adbank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.