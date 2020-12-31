Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

NYSE:ATGE opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $38.47.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.63 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2,164.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,173,000 after buying an additional 1,239,523 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at $18,470,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 650,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 3.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 95.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 305,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 149,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.