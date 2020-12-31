Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Adyen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €840.67 ($989.02).

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.