Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ (AERI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. Analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 468.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 146,603 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 314,691 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

