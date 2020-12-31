Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.97

Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and traded as high as $3.06. Aerogrow International shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 43,231 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aerogrow International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aerogrow International had a return on equity of 44.42% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter.

Aerogrow International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AERO)

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

