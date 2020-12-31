Aeron (ARNX) Reaches One Day Volume of $77,569.00

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Aeron has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Aeron has a market capitalization of $105,372.99 and approximately $77,569.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00039676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00293252 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00025753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.48 or 0.01993217 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

