Africa Energy (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Trading Down 11.7%

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) dropped 11.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 35,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 37,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Africa Energy from $0.31 to $0.47 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get Africa Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30.

About Africa Energy (OTCMKTS:HPMCF)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,604 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 4.9% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.