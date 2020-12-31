Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE A opened at $117.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.79. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $120.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $115,010.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,428.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.