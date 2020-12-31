Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 47,417 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,222,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $462,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,006 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,687,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,573,000 after purchasing an additional 27,656 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,566,371 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $227,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,617 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,119,000 after purchasing an additional 801,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,094,067 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,318,000 after purchasing an additional 53,581 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

AEM opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.05. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $980.61 million for the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.