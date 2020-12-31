AI Doctor (AIDOC) Price Tops $0.0012

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. One AI Doctor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Allcoin, CoinBene and Bit-Z. AI Doctor has a market cap of $938,341.07 and $130,038.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded down 37.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00039333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00300453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00015361 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00026240 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $596.46 or 0.02033246 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Huobi, BitForex, CoinBene, BtcTrade.im, Bibox, Bit-Z, OKEx and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

