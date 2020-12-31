AidCoin (AID) Price Up 128% This Week

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. AidCoin has a market cap of $371,903.43 and approximately $891.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 128% higher against the US dollar. One AidCoin token can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AidCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00038856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.78 or 0.00292909 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00025376 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.26 or 0.01994405 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AID is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 44,307,487 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,307,486 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co.

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.