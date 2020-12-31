Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13).

ALRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aileron Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,189. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.16. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

Earnings History and Estimates for Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

