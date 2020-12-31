Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.13 ($3.68).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AF shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.45 ($5.24) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) stock opened at €5.16 ($6.07) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €3.96. Air France-KLM SA has a one year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a one year high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

