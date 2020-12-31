Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALDX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.39.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ALDX opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $265.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.89. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,285,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,757,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,514,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 578.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 305,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 260,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.