Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $355.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

