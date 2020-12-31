Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM) Shares Gap Up to $32.10

Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.10, but opened at $33.95. Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) shares last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 238,240 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £82.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.20.

About Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

