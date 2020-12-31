Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATEC. BidaskClub upgraded Alphatec from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphatec from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.40. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $14.97.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $540,741.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,016,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,713.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $852,290.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 571,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at $1,175,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 29.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Alphatec by 5.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at $5,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

