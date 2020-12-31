AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Upgraded at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATGFF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AltaGas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.93.

Get AltaGas alerts:

ATGFF stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. AltaGas has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.